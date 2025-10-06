President Murmu to visit Sabarimala temple amid gold-plating probe
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Kerala's Sabarimala temple on October 22, 2025, on the concluding day of the Thulamasa Pooja.
Her trip comes at a time when the temple is in the spotlight—not just for its rituals, but also because of an ongoing investigation into irregularities in the gold-plating of its idols.
Probe into gold-plating claims
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance team is digging into claims that there were irregularities in the gold plating of Sabarimala's idols, following some suspicious findings during restoration work in Hyderabad and Chennai.
The TDB now wants Kerala High Court's go-ahead for a deeper probe covering incidents from 1998 to 2025.
There's even talk among political parties about bringing in the CBI for a full investigation.