President Murmu to visit Sabarimala temple amid gold-plating probe India Oct 06, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Kerala's Sabarimala temple on October 22, 2025, on the concluding day of the Thulamasa Pooja.

Her trip comes at a time when the temple is in the spotlight—not just for its rituals, but also because of an ongoing investigation into irregularities in the gold-plating of its idols.