LinkedIn study: India's Gen Z professionals still most at risk

Most Indian professionals double-check job offers

The good news: 82% of Indian professionals now double-check job offers before applying, and over half say they're more careful about scams than last year.

Still, about one in five worry about getting tricked while browsing listings.

Watch out: nearly 90% of fraudulent attempts try to move conversations off the platform to private messaging apps, and in more than half of those cases this happens in the very first message, so stay alert and keep things official during your search.