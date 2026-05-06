LinkedIn study: India's Gen Z professionals still most at risk
According to a new LinkedIn study, 49% of Gen Z professionals in India have nearly fallen for job scams, much higher than the 36% seen with Gen X.
Even though more people are checking if jobs are real these days, Gen Z is still the most at risk when hunting for work.
Most Indian professionals double-check job offers
The good news: 82% of Indian professionals now double-check job offers before applying, and over half say they're more careful about scams than last year.
Still, about one in five worry about getting tricked while browsing listings.
Watch out: nearly 90% of fraudulent attempts try to move conversations off the platform to private messaging apps, and in more than half of those cases this happens in the very first message, so stay alert and keep things official during your search.