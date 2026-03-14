LPG crisis in Bengal: Long lines at gas stations
India
On March 13, 2026, long lines formed at LPG centers across Kolkata and nearby districts after supply were hit by the conflict in West Asia.
The state government had already rolled out an emergency SOP earlier in March 2026, establishing a 24x7 control room, public helplines and a real-time monitoring dashboard to prioritize households, hospitals, schools and mid-day meals.
Hospitals using household cylinders
The shortage is making things tough for many. Hospitals like RG Kar are now using household cylinders to feed patients.
Restaurants have gone back to cooking with wood or charcoal, and LPG-powered autos are off the roads, so getting around costs more.
Police have even raided several centers to stop hoarding as everyone scrambles for gas.