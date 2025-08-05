Next Article
Lucknow rains: Roads cave in, trees fall, buildings evacuated
Lucknow's been hit hard by three days of nonstop rain—newly built roads have caved in, potholes are everywhere, and waterlogged streets plus fallen trees are making it tough to get around.
A building near Dandaiya Market cracked so badly it had to be evacuated and sealed off.
The city is scrambling to fix cave-ins and clear flooded areas, but some residents feel help is coming too slowly.
Officials are now keeping a close eye on drains and pumping stations to prevent more flooding and damage.