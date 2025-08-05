Next Article
Delhi: 15-year-old girl shot dead in market; suspect known to her
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on Monday evening while out with a friend at the busy D-E Block market in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
Police say the main suspect is Aryan, a 20-year-old who reportedly knew the girl.
The shooting happened around 8:10pm leaving the community in shock.
Murder case filed, suspect on the run
The 15-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Police have filed a murder case and are searching for Aryan and another person who fled after the incident.
Early investigations suggest there may have been a personal dispute between the girl and Aryan.
Officers are now speaking with her family and friends to understand what led up to this heartbreaking event, while reviewing CCTV footage from the area.