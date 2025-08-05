Delhi: Bus runs over auto, kills driver; investigation underway

Driver arrested; investigation underway

The 27-year-old bus driver, Narender, was arrested at the scene for negligent driving causing death.

Police are checking if he had a medical emergency during the crash—his test results are still pending.

The bus will also be inspected for mechanical issues as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, road safety concerns are rising: Delhi saw 688 deaths in road accidents so far this year, with five involving DTC busses.