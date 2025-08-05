Next Article
Delhi: Bus runs over auto, kills driver; investigation underway
On Monday, a DTC electric bus lost control on Vikas Marg in East Delhi, crashing into several parked vehicles and an auto-rickshaw.
Sadly, 63-year-old Mohammad Heen, the auto-rickshaw driver from Ghaziabad, died in the accident.
All bus passengers were safe.
Driver arrested; investigation underway
The 27-year-old bus driver, Narender, was arrested at the scene for negligent driving causing death.
Police are checking if he had a medical emergency during the crash—his test results are still pending.
The bus will also be inspected for mechanical issues as part of the investigation.
Meanwhile, road safety concerns are rising: Delhi saw 688 deaths in road accidents so far this year, with five involving DTC busses.