Ludhiana's rainfall this year already surpasses entire last year's monsoon
Ludhiana has seen 543mm of rain by August 30, topping the entire monsoon total for 2024 (which was 524mm). That's with a whole month left in this year's season.
August alone brought in 238mm—so if you've felt like it's been extra rainy lately, you're not wrong.
What does the IMD say?
The IMD isn't sounding any emergency alarms right now, but they do expect thunderstorms and moderate rain across Ludhiana soon. Areas like Khanna, Payal, and Raikot could see heavier showers.
This year has already smashed recent records: July clocked over double last year's rainfall at 311.9mm, and June saw its wettest spell since 2013.