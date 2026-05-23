Machkund Hydroelectric Project fire on Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, 4 rescued
India
A fire broke out Saturday at the Machkund Hydroelectric Project on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, sending thick smoke through the facility and causing panic among staff and locals.
Emergency teams acted fast, rescuing four workers trapped in underground chambers near the turbines.
Likely electrical short at aging plant
Early reports point to a technical malfunction or electrical short circuit as the cause, a problem that's happened before at this aging plant.
Machkund supplies power to several key regions, including Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, so quick action from fire crews helped prevent bigger issues for both workers and local communities.