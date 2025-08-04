Madhya Pradesh: 252 people dead in floods, over 3,000 evacuated
Madhya Pradesh has seen intense monsoon rains this year—711mm so far, which is way above normal.
Sadly, 252 people have lost their lives across 40 districts due to floods, lightning strikes, and collapsing buildings.
Thousands evacuated, homes and roads damaged
The heavy downpour has wrecked homes and roads—128 houses destroyed, over 2,300 more damaged, and 254 rural roads affected.
Rescue teams have evacuated thousands. Right now, over 3,000 people are staying in relief camps with food and essentials provided.
The state's also dealing with animal losses and has released funds for immediate help and long-term recovery.
Most deaths from drowning, lightning strikes
Most deaths happened from drowning (132), lightning (60), or building collapses (13).
The government has set aside ₹3,600 crore for relief efforts as communities work to recover from the damage.