Delhi: Broad daylight robbery at jewelry shop, 4 men escape India Aug 04, 2025

A jewelry shop in Chand Bagh, northeast Delhi, was robbed in broad daylight on Sunday.

Four men walked in, pulled down the shutter, and held the owner and a customer at gunpoint before escaping with ₹5 lakh cash and about 300gm of gold—totaling around ₹30 lakh.

The incident has left locals feeling uneasy about safety in their area.