Delhi: Broad daylight robbery at jewelry shop, 4 men escape
A jewelry shop in Chand Bagh, northeast Delhi, was robbed in broad daylight on Sunday.
Four men walked in, pulled down the shutter, and held the owner and a customer at gunpoint before escaping with ₹5 lakh cash and about 300gm of gold—totaling around ₹30 lakh.
The incident has left locals feeling uneasy about safety in their area.
Police teams on case to catch suspects
Police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage while forensic teams collect evidence like fingerprints.
Deputy Commissioner Ashish Kumar Mishra said multiple teams are on the case to catch the suspects quickly.
Residents are urging authorities to step up security across the city.