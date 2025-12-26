Madras HC wants social media ban for under-16s, inspired by Australia

Why should you care?

Nearly all kids aged 10-15 are on social media, and most have seen harmful stuff like hate, violence, or content promoting eating disorders and suicide.

The court says stronger safeguards are needed—so they've asked authorities to boost awareness campaigns and promote parental control apps.

While ISPs already block some sites under current rules, the push is for more action.

Meanwhile in Australia, their similar law is being challenged in court over free speech concerns but doesn't punish minors or parents.