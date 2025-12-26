Uttar Pradesh schools closed as cold wave sweeps state

Why does this matter?

Many students get extra days off: Varanasi has shut schools up to Class 5 for one or two days, depending on district orders, while Lucknow is pausing nursery and pre-primary classes until December 27—other classes start late at 10am.

Prayagraj has given Classes 1-8 a full week off, while Rampur is only confirmed closed for December 24.

Sambhal has closed all schools up to Class 12 for two days (except for exams), with extra heating and woolen allowances provided as general instructions in some districts.

Parents are advised to check district websites as updates come in.