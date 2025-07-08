Next Article
Madras High Court confirms custodial death of temple guard
A judicial probe has confirmed that Ajith Kumar, a temple guard in Tamil Nadu, died while in police custody—pointing to serious issues with how the police handled things.
The investigation started after reports of police brutality and has now made it clear that this was a custodial death, raising big questions about accountability.
CBI is now looking into the case
The CBI is now looking into the case and deciding if more officers should be held responsible. So far, five cops have been arrested. Depending on what the CBI finds, more names could be added.
This case could set an example for how future cases of police misconduct are handled across India, so it's definitely one to watch.