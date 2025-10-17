Next Article
Maharashtra: 6 women dancers attempt suicide at correctional home
India
Six women dancers, held at a correctional home in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, tried to take their own lives on Friday morning by reportedly slitting their wrists.
Police confirmed all six were taken to Chhatrapati Pramila Raje Hospital and are now under medical care.
An official investigation is ongoing.
Dancers were detained for over 2 months
The women had been detained since a police raid on a local resort about two months ago, where authorities alleged obscene dance performances and prostitution.
Despite multiple bail requests, the court kept them in custody.
Police are now looking into whether the stress of prolonged detention played a role in their suicide attempt.