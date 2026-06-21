Maharashtra cyber police file FIR over fake Girish Mahajan photos
Maharashtra's cyber police have filed an FIR after fake photos of water resources minister Girish Mahajan with a young woman surfaced online.
The images, believed to be morphed using AI, were shared to smear his reputation.
The complaint was lodged by Amol Patil, a Special Executive Officer in the water resources and disaster management department.
Police track accounts behind manipulated photos
Investigators say the woman is claimed to be a friend's daughter, and the photos were manipulated to target Mahajan.
Now, police are tracking social media accounts behind the posts, some reportedly based overseas and known for content against the ruling party in the past.
Jalgaon cyber police are also running a separate investigation after another complaint from Mahajan's supporter. The case falls under new cyber laws and the IT Act.