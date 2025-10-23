Next Article
Maharashtra: Student dies after being assaulted by classmates
India
A tragic incident at a college freshers' party in Latur, Maharashtra, has left the community shaken.
Suraj Shinde, a first-year student, died after being assaulted by fellow students during an altercation on October 8.
He suffered serious injuries and passed away at the hospital.
Six students arrested, investigation underway
Police moved quickly, arresting four students by October 16 and two more by October 21 based on a complaint filed by a college attendee and subsequent investigation.
The suspects face charges including murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is still underway.