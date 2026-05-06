Maharashtra updates NPS for state staff on unified pension scheme

After 20 years get 50% pension

The big draw: higher pensions if you've worked 20 or more years, think 50% of your last salary as monthly pension.

If you've put in at least 10 years, there's a guaranteed minimum of ₹7,500 per month.

Family pensions are set at 60% of what you'd get, plus retirement gratuity is included.

To join, you'll need to deposit 60% of your NPS savings with the government and pay back any early withdrawals (with interest).

This update covers folks working in places like aided colleges, agri universities, and zilla parishads too.