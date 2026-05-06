Maharashtra updates NPS for state staff on unified pension scheme
Maharashtra has introduced an updated version of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) for state government employees and certain other eligible employee groups.
If you're already on the old NPS, you can switch to this revised plan anytime before December 31, 2026.
The new scheme is modeled after the central government's Unified Pension Scheme and comes with some fresh rules and eligibility checks.
After 20 years get 50% pension
The big draw: higher pensions if you've worked 20 or more years, think 50% of your last salary as monthly pension.
If you've put in at least 10 years, there's a guaranteed minimum of ₹7,500 per month.
Family pensions are set at 60% of what you'd get, plus retirement gratuity is included.
To join, you'll need to deposit 60% of your NPS savings with the government and pay back any early withdrawals (with interest).
This update covers folks working in places like aided colleges, agri universities, and zilla parishads too.