Malegaon blast case acquittal: Army reviews Purohit's future
The Indian Army is taking a close look at the recent court decision that cleared Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit of all charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.
Purohit, who's served in military intelligence and joined the Maratha Light Infantry back in 1994, is currently posted across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.
Whether he continues his Army career will depend on this official review.
Purohit's career took a hit during his arrest
Purohit was the first serving officer accused in a terror case and spent years fighting serious allegations before being acquitted.
He's set to retire next year at 54, but his career took a hit—he lost out on promotions while under arrest and still lacks key reports needed to move up.
The Army will weigh his service record carefully before deciding what happens next.