Odisha to plant 75L saplings on PM Modi's birthday
Odisha is gearing up to plant 75 lakh saplings on September 17, celebrating PM Modi's 75th birthday in a big, green way.
This push is part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, which encourages everyone to help make the state greener by planting trees between June 5 and September 30.
Last year, Odisha planted over 6.7 crore trees
Last year, Odisha beat its own record by planting over 6.7 crore trees. Now, they're aiming for another 7.5 crore with help from students, local groups, government teams, and NGOs.
Chief Minister Majhi wants everyone—from schools to self-help groups—to join in and make this a true community movement for the environment.
The drive will focus on climate-friendly and fruit-bearing trees that fit local needs, with progress tracked online for all to see.