Odisha to plant 75L saplings on PM Modi's birthday

Last year, Odisha planted over 6.7 crore trees

Last year, Odisha beat its own record by planting over 6.7 crore trees. Now, they're aiming for another 7.5 crore with help from students, local groups, government teams, and NGOs.

Chief Minister Majhi wants everyone—from schools to self-help groups—to join in and make this a true community movement for the environment.

The drive will focus on climate-friendly and fruit-bearing trees that fit local needs, with progress tracked online for all to see.