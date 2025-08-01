Next Article
Shashi Prakash Goyal takes charge as UP Chief Secretary
Shashi Prakash Goyal is now the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, stepping in for Manoj Kumar Singh.
With a reputation for being close to CM Yogi Adityanath, Goyal says he's committed to cracking down on corruption and boosting the state's economic and industrial growth.
Goyal aims to help turn UP into $1 trillion economy
Goyal wants to help turn UP into a $1 trillion economy, working alongside PM Modi and CM Adityanath.
He brings years of experience—from handling big roles during COVID-19 to serving as district magistrate in several cities—and will also lead infrastructure and industrial development efforts to tackle ongoing challenges in the state.