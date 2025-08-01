Next Article
Massive emergency drill in Delhi tomorrow—what is it about
A big emergency drill called "Exercise Suraksha Chakra" is happening this Friday across 90 spots in Delhi and the NCR.
The goal? To make sure everyone—from schools to hospitals—is better prepared for disasters like earthquakes or chemical leaks.
The exercise covers 18 districts, with activities running at places people visit every day.
Here is how the drill will be conducted
Teams from the Army, police forces, civil defense, and even weather experts are all pitching in.
Sirens will go off at 9:03am to kick things off, leading to practice evacuations and rescue missions—so don't worry if you see lots of ambulances or fire trucks around.
Authorities just want everyone to stay calm while they test how ready the city really is for emergencies.