UP: SP leader booked for leading kids' protest

Samajwadi Party leader Anjani Saroj has been booked after allegedly leading around 40 primary school kids in a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to merge schools with low enrollment.

The children, whose parents had agreed to their transfer from Sikandra village primary school to a nearby Anganwadi center, were reportedly given stationery and toffees before marching back to their old school with Saroj on July 30.