Mamata Banerjee sculpture removed from Salt Lake Stadium during upgrades
India
A football-themed sculpture designed by Mamata Banerjee was removed from Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium this week.
The piece, installed back in 2017 for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, had sparked debate over its odd look and finally got the boot as part of new stadium upgrades.
Nisith Pramanik calls Kolkata sculpture 'ugly-looking'
State sports minister Nisith Pramanik called the sculpture "ugly-looking" and said it lacked any real artistic value.
The design featured oversized legs and the Biswa Bangla logo, but critics felt it just didn't make sense visually.
Its removal is part of wider plans to refresh the stadium, responding to years of public dislike.