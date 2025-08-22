Next Article
Man beats wife for not looking like Nora Fatehi
A woman from Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has accused her husband of forcing her to work out and skip meals so she'd look like Bollywood star Nora Fatehi.
She says he was violent and abusive due to his obsession with the actress, leading her to file a police complaint.
Demanded dowry too, says woman
Shanu also claims her husband demanded a dowry, even though her family had already spent ₹76 lakh on their wedding.
The police have registered an FIR against him and his family, with officials saying they're looking into all aspects of the case.
This incident sheds light on ongoing issues of domestic violence and dowry harassment in India.