Next Article
Delhi launches 'Mosquito Terminator Train' to fight dengue, malaria
Delhi just launched the "Mosquito Terminator Train"—a special train that sprays anti-larval chemicals along railway tracks to stop mosquitoes from breeding in rainwater puddles.
Flagged off by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, this project is all about cutting down cases of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya to address mosquito breeding caused by rainwater accumulation.
Train can spray chemicals up to 60 meters away
Running until September, the train can spray chemicals up to 60 meters away, reaching spots that are usually tough to access.
MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar highlighted that everyone's help matters: he's urging residents to keep their surroundings free of stagnant water.
Senior officials say this joint effort with Northern Railway is a key step in protecting public health in Delhi.