How Parimatch's celebrity ads lured businessman to ₹12cr loss

Tripathi's complaint leads to ED probe

Tripathi's complaint sparked a nationwide Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into Parimatch.

The ED raided multiple locations in cities across India, freezing ₹110 crore in mule accounts and discovering over 1,200 credit cards linked to fraudulent accounts.

Parimatch—run from Cyprus by a Ukrainian national—allegedly generated over ₹3,000 crore from Indian users in just one year.

Meanwhile, Tripathi remains heavily in debt and is now being harassed by scammers posing as officials demanding bribes.

To fight such scams going forward, Parliament has passed a new bill banning ads for illegal betting platforms and tightening regulations around online gaming.