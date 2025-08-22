Study: India underreports heatstroke deaths; only 14 deaths in summer
A 2025 HeatWatch study shows India is reporting far fewer heatstroke deaths than are actually happening—just 14 officially between March 1 and June 24, while researchers counted at least 84 between February and July this year.
This gap points to missed diagnoses and weak protections for outdoor workers.
Most deaths in Maharashtra, UP, Telangana
Maharashtra saw the most deaths (17), with Uttar Pradesh and Telangana close behind (15 each).
Most victims were older adults, outdoor laborers, or kids caught in school activities during extreme heat.
Even states like Assam, historically considered less vulnerable, reported fatalities during this period.
Need for better warning systems and worker safety rules
Experts say India's current warning systems miss key risks like humidity and don't do enough to protect people working outside.
They're calling for better alerts, stronger worker safety rules, and real-time tracking of heat illnesses—so everyone can stay safer as summers get hotter.