Father kills daughter for refusing to marry relative's son
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, where a 45-year-old man, Syed Shaker, allegedly killed his 17-year-old daughter after she refused to marry a relative's son.
The tragedy came to light on Wednesday morning, August 20, when the girl's mother and younger brothers woke up for the day.
Father gave wife sleeping pills so she wouldn't wake up
Police say Shaker gave his wife sleeping pills so she wouldn't wake up that night. He then suffocated his daughter and later died by suicide.
Both bodies were sent for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered against Shaker under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are still investigating what led up to this devastating event.