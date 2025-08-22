Next Article
Delhi CM's attacker gets slapped with multiple criminal charges
Delhi Police have detained Tahseen Saiyed from Rajkot, Gujarat, for questioning after allegedly sending ₹2,000 to Rajesh Sakariya—the man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during her recent public hearing.
Sakariya got into the event by pretending to be a complainant and then slapped and pushed Gupta before security stepped in.
Sakariya already has 5 criminal cases against him
Turns out, Sakariya already has five criminal cases against him back in Gujarat.
After his arrest, his mother said he was mentally unwell and upset over a Supreme Court order on stray dogs, but police didn't find any real link there.
Following the incident, authorities booked Sakariya under multiple charges and upgraded CM Gupta's security to 'Z' category for extra protection.