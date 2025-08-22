Pune: 3 adults, 3 minors murder man over love affair

Juveniles upset over Athawale's actions

According to police, Athawale was targeted because he told a girl's family about her relationship with one of the juvenile accused, which upset those involved.

The group lured him to an isolated hill and attacked him.

After a passerby found his body, police formed four teams and used CCTV footage to track down suspects.

All six are in custody under serious charges and will remain there at least until August 28 while the investigation continues.