Pune: 3 adults, 3 minors murder man over love affair
Saurabh Swami Athawale, a 28-year-old IT professional, was found murdered near Pune's Katraj Tunnel on August 19, 2024.
He'd gone missing the day before and was discovered with injuries inflicted by sharp weapons.
Police have arrested three adults and detained three minors for their involvement.
Juveniles upset over Athawale's actions
According to police, Athawale was targeted because he told a girl's family about her relationship with one of the juvenile accused, which upset those involved.
The group lured him to an isolated hill and attacked him.
After a passerby found his body, police formed four teams and used CCTV footage to track down suspects.
All six are in custody under serious charges and will remain there at least until August 28 while the investigation continues.