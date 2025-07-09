Next Article
Man brutally murdered by 2 wives in Telangana
In Telangana's Pittaloni Gudem village, a man named Kanakaiah was allegedly killed by his two wives, Gouramma and Chukkamma (Sirisha), on Monday night.
The conflict reportedly began after Kanakaiah was linked to the murder of his second wife's mother two months ago, leading to rising tensions at home.
How the incident unfolded
After returning from hiding, Kanakaiah got into a heated argument with his wives that turned violent.
The women allegedly attacked him with boulders and an ax, then left his body outside the village.
Police responded quickly, arrested both women, and started an investigation to understand what led to this tragic turn of events.