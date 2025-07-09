Arunachal Pradesh CM advocates Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama India Jul 09, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is urging the central government to award the Bharat Ratna—the country's top civilian honor—to the Dalai Lama.

He says the Tibetan spiritual leader has played a huge role in spreading Buddhism and its values in India, and he's not on board with China's claims about choosing the next Dalai Lama, pointing out that Tibetan Buddhism is not practiced in mainland China like it is in Tibet and the Himalayan regions of India.