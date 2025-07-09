Punjab Police thwart major terror plot
Punjab Police stopped a major terror plan in Gurdaspur district, thanks to a quick operation by their Anti-Gangster Task Force.
Acting on solid intel, officers found two AK-47 rifles, 16 live cartridges, magazines, and two hand grenades hidden in a forest—gear reportedly smuggled from Pakistan for coordinated attacks across Punjab.
Weapons meant for operative based in Pakistan
The weapons were meant for Harwinder Singh Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International operative based in Pakistan and backed by ISI.
An FIR has been filed under the Explosives and Arms Acts at the local police station.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said this bust has "successfully thwarted" a terror attempt.
Investigations are ongoing to catch others involved and prevent future threats—part of Punjab Police's bigger push to keep the state safe from foreign-backed militancy.