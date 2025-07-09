Punjab Police thwart major terror plot

Weapons meant for operative based in Pakistan

The weapons were meant for Harwinder Singh Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International operative based in Pakistan and backed by ISI.

An FIR has been filed under the Explosives and Arms Acts at the local police station.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said this bust has "successfully thwarted" a terror attempt.

Investigations are ongoing to catch others involved and prevent future threats—part of Punjab Police's bigger push to keep the state safe from foreign-backed militancy.