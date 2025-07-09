Next Article
Desperate search for 11 missing in Himachal cloudbursts
A sudden cloudburst hit Deji village in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on June 30, leaving 11 people missing from two families.
The group includes five kids, three women, and two men.
Rescue teams are searching, but damaged roads and spotty mobile networks are slowing things down.
Tough situation for everyone involved
The missing include young children—some as little as three years old—and a local teacher.
With homes destroyed and communication down, families are struggling while officials work to restore basic services and continue the search.
It's a tough situation for everyone involved, but rescue efforts are ongoing despite the challenges.