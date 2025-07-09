PM Modi highlights Namibia's importance in Africa
PM Modi is making his first trip to Namibia—no Indian Prime Minister has visited in almost 30 years.
He's there to boost India-Namibia ties across tech, trade, health, and energy.
India, Namibia to sign major fintech deal
This visit isn't just about handshakes. Modi will meet Namibia's President, speak in their Parliament, and honor their founding leader—highlighting India's long-standing support for Namibia.
Both countries are set to sign a big fintech deal so payments can work seamlessly between them. Plus, with Namibia rich in uranium and rare minerals (think clean energy!), India gets new opportunities for green growth.
They're also teaming up on education, healthcare, defense training—and even wildlife conservation with Project Cheetah. It's a major step in building stronger connections between India and Africa.