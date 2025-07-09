PM Modi highlights Namibia's importance in Africa

India, Namibia to sign major fintech deal

This visit isn't just about handshakes. Modi will meet Namibia's President, speak in their Parliament, and honor their founding leader—highlighting India's long-standing support for Namibia.

Both countries are set to sign a big fintech deal so payments can work seamlessly between them. Plus, with Namibia rich in uranium and rare minerals (think clean energy!), India gets new opportunities for green growth.

They're also teaming up on education, healthcare, defense training—and even wildlife conservation with Project Cheetah. It's a major step in building stronger connections between India and Africa.