Bihar man forced into marriage after brutal assault
In Supaul, Bihar, a 24-year-old man named Mithlesh Kumar Mukhiya was reportedly kidnapped and beaten by relatives who accused him of having an affair with his uncle's wife.
The group then forced him to marry his aunt, Rita Devi, in front of others—an incident that was even caught on video.
Mithlesh's parents tried to help him
When Mithlesh's parents tried to help him, they were assaulted too.
Afterward, Mithlesh's father filed a police complaint naming several attackers.
Although police arrived quickly, the suspects had already fled.
Mithlesh is now recovering from serious injuries in hospital while police continue their search for those responsible.