Odisha drivers' protest disrupts public transport
Since July 8, thousands of drivers in Odisha have gone on strike, bringing most private busses and commercial vehicles to a halt in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balangir, and Rourkela.
Their main asks? Pension for drivers over 60, better rest stops every 100km, more support for auto-rickshaw drivers, and a big push for Odia driver job reservations in mining and industry.
This strike has made daily commutes tough and slowed down local businesses across the state.
The drivers say their demands highlight big gaps in social security and working conditions—issues that matter if you care about fair jobs.
Talks with the government haven't worked out yet, so unless there's a breakthrough soon, things could stay messy for everyone who relies on public transport.