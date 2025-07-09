Next Article
Acid attack over rejected proposal in Karnataka
In Chikkaballapura, Karnataka, a 22-year-old named Anand Kumar attacked his relative Vaishali (18) with toilet acid outside her home after she turned down his repeated marriage proposals.
After the attack, Kumar set himself on fire in a suicide attempt.
Kumar in critical condition; case registered
Vaishali thankfully escaped with only minor injuries—police said she had mild rashes and redness but no lasting damage. Kumar is in critical condition with severe burns.
Police have registered a case against him and are investigating, collecting evidence and statements from witnesses.
This disturbing case echoes a recent acid attack in Andhra Pradesh over a rejected proposal, raising concerns about such violent acts becoming more common.