Supreme Court reviews _ Suo motu_ case on ED summons to lawyers
The Supreme Court is taking a closer look at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning senior lawyers just for giving legal advice to their clients.
Bar associations are worried this move could mess with the independence of the legal profession, and the court has already flagged that such actions might hurt how justice works in India.
ED's action raises questions about legal profession's independence
Even though the ED has now withdrawn those summonses, the big question remains: can agencies call in lawyers without a judge's go-ahead?
The court has asked top legal minds—including the Attorney General and Bar Council Chairman—for their views.
A three-judge bench will dig into this issue on July 14, focusing on why lawyers need to work freely and without fear.