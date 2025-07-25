Next Article
Man convicted of rape-murder escapes from Kerala jail
Govindachamy, convicted for the 2011 rape and murder of Soumya, has escaped from Kannur Central Jail in Kerala.
Jail staff noticed he was missing during a routine check on Friday morning.
Despite quick search efforts, he's still on the run, and police have started a major manhunt.
Convict's escape raises questions about prison security
Govindachamy's crime had sparked national outrage and conversations about women's safety on public transport back in 2011.
His escape now puts a spotlight on prison security and raises tough questions about how such lapses are still possible.
For many, it's a reminder that keeping convicts behind bars is just as important as getting justice in court.