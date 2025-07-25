Page Loader

Man convicted of rape-murder escapes from Kerala jail

India

Govindachamy, convicted for the 2011 rape and murder of Soumya, has escaped from Kannur Central Jail in Kerala.
Jail staff noticed he was missing during a routine check on Friday morning.
Despite quick search efforts, he's still on the run, and police have started a major manhunt.

Convict's escape raises questions about prison security

Govindachamy's crime had sparked national outrage and conversations about women's safety on public transport back in 2011.
His escape now puts a spotlight on prison security and raises tough questions about how such lapses are still possible.
For many, it's a reminder that keeping convicts behind bars is just as important as getting justice in court.