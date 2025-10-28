Man dies by suicide after argument with wife over child

FIR filed against woman, her family

Kumar's uncle has accused Rawat and her family of ongoing harassment, including alleged assaults on Kumar's mother, which they believe contributed to his death.

Kumar is said to have jumped from his 15th-floor apartment while at home with his mother and six-year-old son.

Police have registered an FIR against Rawat and her family for abetment of suicide.

The investigation continues, with statements from both sides being collected amid ongoing divorce and custody issues.