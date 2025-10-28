Man dies by suicide after argument with wife over child
Yogesh Kumar, a 39-year-old radiology technician from Gwalior, died by suicide in Faridabad late Friday night after a dispute with his wife, Neha Rawat.
The dispute reportedly centered around Kumar wanting his mother to help care for their child.
Rawat, who lives separately in Noida and has filed for divorce, called the police following their argument.
FIR filed against woman, her family
Kumar's uncle has accused Rawat and her family of ongoing harassment, including alleged assaults on Kumar's mother, which they believe contributed to his death.
Kumar is said to have jumped from his 15th-floor apartment while at home with his mother and six-year-old son.
Police have registered an FIR against Rawat and her family for abetment of suicide.
The investigation continues, with statements from both sides being collected amid ongoing divorce and custody issues.