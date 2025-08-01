Next Article
Man kills grandmother after losing ₹15,000 in online game
In Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, 24-year-old Manish Chugh was arrested for allegedly strangling his 86-year-old grandmother, Draupadi Devi, after she scolded him for his mobile gaming and gambling addiction.
Chugh had lost ₹15,000 online that day and, in a moment of anger, killed her using a towel.
He then took cash and gold from the house.
Chugh tried to mislead police
Trying to cover up the crime, Chugh filed a false police report blaming unknown assailants for the murder and theft.
However, under questioning by police, he confessed to both the killing and stealing valuables.
Authorities are now treating it as intentional homicide with theft and are gathering more evidence about his gambling losses and attempts to mislead investigators.