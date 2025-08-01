Next Article
Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted, no solid evidence found
All seven people accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case—including ex-MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit—have been acquitted by a special NIA court.
The judges said there just wasn't enough solid evidence to link them to the deadly attack, closing a legal battle that's dragged on for nearly two decades.
Court said suspicion not enough for conviction
The blast killed six and injured over 100 near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
But the investigation was full of problems—from contaminated evidence and missing DNA or fingerprints, to witnesses changing their stories.
Even the NIA later accused police of planting RDX traces.
In the end, the court said suspicion isn't enough for conviction. Victims' families will get compensation, but two accused are still on the run.