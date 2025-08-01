Malegaon blast case: All accused acquitted, no solid evidence found

Court said suspicion not enough for conviction

The blast killed six and injured over 100 near a mosque in Malegaon, Maharashtra.

But the investigation was full of problems—from contaminated evidence and missing DNA or fingerprints, to witnesses changing their stories.

Even the NIA later accused police of planting RDX traces.

In the end, the court said suspicion isn't enough for conviction. Victims' families will get compensation, but two accused are still on the run.