Malegaon blast case accused all acquitted, court orders probe into RDX
All the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case have been acquitted by a Mumbai court, which said there just wasn't enough solid evidence from either the ATS or NIA.
The court also called for an investigation into claims that an ATS officer planted RDX traces at one of the accused's homes—an allegation backed by Army personnel.
Judge's scathing remarks on ATS's investigation
Judge A K Lahoti highlighted that terrorism cases need real proof, not just suspicion.
He's ordered a closer look at how the ATS handled evidence, especially after finding some injury certificates may have been faked by unauthorized doctors on ATS's request.
The ruling has sparked fresh questions about how these agencies investigated such a major case.