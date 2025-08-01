Malegaon blast case accused all acquitted, court orders probe into RDX India Aug 01, 2025

All the accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case have been acquitted by a Mumbai court, which said there just wasn't enough solid evidence from either the ATS or NIA.

The court also called for an investigation into claims that an ATS officer planted RDX traces at one of the accused's homes—an allegation backed by Army personnel.