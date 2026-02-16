Man tricked woman into relationship, married another: SC considers bail
India
The Supreme Court is looking into a bail plea in a case where a man allegedly tricked a 30-year-old woman into a relationship by promising marriage—even though he was already married.
Their relationship spanned Delhi and Dubai, but things took a turn when he married someone else in Punjab on January 19, 2024.
Case may be referred to mediation
Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan are handling the case, with the prosecution alleging not just false promises but also threats involving private videos.
Lower courts had already denied him bail because of his actions.
The Supreme Court indicated it may refer the matter to mediation and listed the case for a hearing to explore settlement, with Justice Nagarathna saying, "We will send them to mediation."