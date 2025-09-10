Manipur: Kuki-Zo militants stop bus, question passengers over photo

Tensions in Manipur

This incident highlights how tense things remain in Manipur despite ongoing peace efforts.

The recent extension of the SoO pact has drawn criticism—some say it lets militants off the hook for past violence and extortion.

With Prime Minister Modi set to visit on September 13, local groups are voicing concerns about safety and territorial integrity.

Even Naga organizations are pushing back against new Kuki camps on their lands, showing just how complicated peace remains in the state right now.