Mansukh Vasava accuses Gujarat police of aiding liquor gambling racket India May 23, 2026

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has accused police in Gujarat's Narmada district of supporting a major illegal liquor and gambling racket.

In his letter to the state's deputy chief minister, Vasava claimed that alcohol is being smuggled from Maharashtra into Gujarat with police help, pretty shocking for a state where liquor is banned.

The controversy has stirred up political drama, with Congress jumping in to criticize the ruling BJP.