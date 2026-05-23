Mansukh Vasava accuses Gujarat police of aiding liquor gambling racket
BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has accused police in Gujarat's Narmada district of supporting a major illegal liquor and gambling racket.
In his letter to the state's deputy chief minister, Vasava claimed that alcohol is being smuggled from Maharashtra into Gujarat with police help, pretty shocking for a state where liquor is banned.
The controversy has stirred up political drama, with Congress jumping in to criticize the ruling BJP.
Vasava names officers, urges government action
Vasava named specific officers he believes let alcohol slip through checkpoints without stopping it.
He warned that this is hurting young people and urged the government to act quickly.
Congress leader Manish Doshi said Vasava's letter shows prohibition laws aren't working, and called Gujarat an "epicenter for liquor sales."
All this puts extra heat on the BJP to answer tough questions about how prohibition is really enforced.