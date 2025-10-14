Maoist ideologue Rao surrenders with 60 followers: What we know
Mallojula Venugopal Rao, a top leader of the banned CPI (Maoist), surrendered to police in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra recently.
He brought along 60 followers, marking a big setback for the Maoist movement in the region.
Who is Rao and what is his connection to Maoists
Born in Telangana in 1955, Rao joined the Maoists after college and became a key strategist, especially after 2010 when he took over as their ideological head.
He's been linked to major attacks like the deadly Dantewada ambush that killed 76 security personnel.
Authorities had offered rewards for information on him.
Rao's call for truce, possible reasons for surrender
Rao had recently called for a pause on armed conflict, which didn't sit well with everyone inside the group.
His brother Kishenji, also a senior Maoist leader, was killed back in 2011; his wife Tarakka surrendered in 2018.
Rao's move highlights growing cracks within the Maoist ranks as security pressure increases.