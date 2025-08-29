Maratha reservation protest: Jarange Patil begins hunger strike in Mumbai

Jarange Patil urges supporters to maintain peace

Jarange Patil says he won't leave until his demands are met and has urged everyone to keep things peaceful.

To help avoid traffic chaos in Mumbai, he's even asked some supporters to gather in Navi Mumbai instead.

Over 1,500 police and security personnel are on duty to keep things running smoothly.

Since a 1997 court order—and new rules set this year—Azad Maidan is the only spot in South Mumbai where big protests like this are allowed, so all eyes are on how this unfolds.