Delhi-NCR: Heavy rain delays 170 flights, red alert in Noida
Heavy rain hit Delhi-NCR on Friday, throwing travel plans into chaos.
Over 170 flights at IGI Airport were delayed, and the IMD put out a yellow alert for Delhi and a red alert for Noida and Ghaziabad.
Umbrellas are a must
If you're heading out, expect longer airport waits and major jams on roads like DND Flyway and Mathura Road.
Even the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line had delays during rush hour.
IMD is reminding everyone to carry umbrellas, avoid sheltering under trees or weak structures, and stay safe—rainy weather is likely to stick around for a few more days.